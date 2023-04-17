ñol


by Benzinga EV Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 17, 2023 12:23 PM | 1 min read
Possible Victory for Porsche Taycan Over Tesla Model S In Q1 2023 Sales Race

In a surprising turn of events, it appears Porsche sold more all-electric Taycan vehicles than Tesla Inc TSLA sold Model S (which recently received a price cut) during the first quarter of 2023.

Porsche delivered a total of 9,152 Taycan vehicles, while Tesla delivered a combined 10,695 Model S and Model X units. Porsche is owned by Volkswagen AG VWAPY.

As Tesla provides a combined figure without specifying individual deliveries for each model, it's uncertain exactly how many Model S units were sold.

The Model S Plaid boasts impressive specifications, including a 396-mile range (EPA estimated), a 0-60 mph acceleration in 1.99 seconds, a top speed of 200 mph and peak power of 1,020 hp, and all-wheel drive with three motors. 

The Taycan also features an all-wheel-drive drivetrain but with a two-speed automatic transmission.

The 2023 Porsche Taycan starts at $86,700 for the standard RWD sedan, and the same car with the Performance Battery Plus upgrade for more power and range costs $92,480.

The Tesla Model S starts at $84,990 with dual motor AWD, and the Plaid upgrade starts at $104,990. Additional options can make either vehicle more expensive. 

Photo: Courtesy of Porsche

