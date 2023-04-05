Tesla's Cybertruck Takes A Bumpy Ride At Fremont Factory: Eye-Catching Drone Footage Unveiled

The Tesla, Inc TSLA Cybertruck has been seen much more frequently lately as production approaches. Recently, a video was shared of the Cybertruck high up on its air suspension. And now that suspension can be seen being put to the test at Tesla's Fremont factory.

Drone footage shows the Cybertruck doing a couple of laps over a suspension testing strip. It can also be seen driving near other Tesla vehicles, giving a good sense of perspective to the size of the all-electric pickup. CEO Elon Musk said during the company's Q4 earnings call that production is expected to begin slowly in mid-2023.

Musk recently tweeted that he walked down the Cybertruck production line at Giga Texas for several hours. “Gonna be awesome,” he said of the vehicle, adding that it “feels like the future.”

Since it was announced in November 2019, the Cybertruck has generated a lot of enthusiasm, with Tesla fans growing increasingly excited to get behind the wheel of the vehicle.

