ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Video: Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe Flaunts Mobile Service Fleet on Twitter

by Benzinga EV Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 19, 2022 3:22 PM | 1 min read
Video: Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe Flaunts Mobile Service Fleet on Twitter

One of the worst parts of owning a vehicle is when it eventually needs service. Anything from a tire rotation to new brakes can take hours out of your schedule.

But what if a company can bring the service to you?

In a new video on Twitter, Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN CEO RJ Scaringe showcased a couple of the company's mobile service vehicles. 

First up is Rivian's service van. The vehicle has the most common service tools placed up front for technicians' convenience. A crane in the back can help move heavy loads in and out of it. A tire replacement kit makes it so Rivian can come to you and balance a new tire and wheel set if needed.

Rivian also repurposed one of its R1T electric pickup trucks to help with its mobile service efforts. The entire back seat seems to have been removed for maximum use of space so it can carry almost anything needed to service a customer's vehicle in the field.

Photo: Courtesy of Rivian 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: electric vehiclesEVsRJ ScaringeTech