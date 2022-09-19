Video: Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe Flaunts Mobile Service Fleet on Twitter

One of the worst parts of owning a vehicle is when it eventually needs service. Anything from a tire rotation to new brakes can take hours out of your schedule.

But what if a company can bring the service to you?

In a new video on Twitter, Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN CEO RJ Scaringe showcased a couple of the company's mobile service vehicles.

Our mobile service fleet is expanding! Our Service R1T and Rivian Service Vans are specially equipped to handle most service needs and designed to reach our customers wherever they are! pic.twitter.com/Eod3iD9PZa — RJ Scaringe (@RJScaringe) September 19, 2022

First up is Rivian's service van. The vehicle has the most common service tools placed up front for technicians' convenience. A crane in the back can help move heavy loads in and out of it. A tire replacement kit makes it so Rivian can come to you and balance a new tire and wheel set if needed.

Rivian also repurposed one of its R1T electric pickup trucks to help with its mobile service efforts. The entire back seat seems to have been removed for maximum use of space so it can carry almost anything needed to service a customer's vehicle in the field.

Photo: Courtesy of Rivian