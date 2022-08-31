One of Tesla Inc's TSLA newer ventures is Tesla Insurance. In select states, customers can opt to use Tesla as their car insurance provider. Part of Tesla's system is using real time data from the car to adjust owner's rates based on that data. Many owners found Tesla insurance to cost less than their previous provider.

Now as part of an update related to the Tesla insurance software, customers can see how many total miles they've traveled in the past month, and how many of those miles were driven with Autopilot engaged. Several customers posted their stats, with multiple people showing over 90% of their travelled miles were on Autopilot or Full Self-Driving software. Tesla insurance prefers miles on Autopilot and considers them safe, which helps users keep a low premium.

In the last month I used Autopilot 90% of the time I was in my Tesla! pic.twitter.com/hnEea4cbuN — Whole Mars Catalog (@WholeMarsBlog) August 31, 2022

Going forward, Tesla hopes to expand its insurance offering to more states, but needs to get approval in each state before launching. Tesla insurance uses a Tesla Safety Score algorithm to determine driver behavior and update policy as needed to give a fair premium to both the user and insurance provider.

Also Read: Why Aren't We Using Batteries That Last 10 Times Longer? Elon Musk Responds

Photo courtesy of Tesla