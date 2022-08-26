A New Tesla Model Y Is Coming to Europe At A Majorly Reduced Price

The Tesla Inc TSLA Model Y is currently Tesla's best-selling vehicle. It's available in many parts of the world, and being produced at the Fremont, California, and Austin, Texas, gigafactories in the U.S. and the Shanghai gigafactory in China.

While a standard range Model Y was available for a short time in the U.S., it was quickly removed from the ordering options as demand was just too high. Production was then focused on only long-range and performance trims.

But now Europe, as shared by Electrek, is getting a new lower-cost Model Y option. The Model Y standard range, rear-wheel drive is an available option in Europe at a low price. It has a WLTP range of 283 miles versus the longer range of 331 miles. It has a 0-100km/h of 6.9 seconds, and a starting price in the Netherlands of €50,000 (~$49,815), which is €16,000 (~$15,940) less than the long-range version.

Of course, this price includes taxes, meaning the starting price is just €42,000 (~$41.839) and with the Euro currently at almost parity with the dollar, it makes this vehicle around $20,000 less than the lowest cost Model Y available in the U.S. The vehicle should start deliveries by the end of 2022.

Photo: Courtesy of Tesla