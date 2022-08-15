ñol

Tesla Wins Court Case To Use 'Autopilot' And 'Full Self-Driving' For Marketing In Germany

by Benzinga EV Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 15, 2022 1:00 PM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • This latest ruling reverses a lower court decision.
  • Autopilot has been available as a software option from Tesla since 2015.
Tesla Wins Court Case To Use 'Autopilot' And 'Full Self-Driving' For Marketing In Germany

Back in 2020, a German court said Tesla Inc's TSLA use of the words Autopilot and Full Self-Driving for marketing were misleading. It shed doubt on Tesla using those phrases and opened the possibility the company would need to rename those software options, at least in Germany. 

But now, as shared by Tesmanian, it seems that the lawsuit has failed. The German appeals court reversed the lower court ruling, and now the words Autopilot and Full Self-Driving can be used in marketing. This decision cannot be appealed.

 

