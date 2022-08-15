Tesla Wins Court Case To Use 'Autopilot' And 'Full Self-Driving' For Marketing In Germany

Back in 2020, a German court said Tesla Inc's TSLA use of the words Autopilot and Full Self-Driving for marketing were misleading. It shed doubt on Tesla using those phrases and opened the possibility the company would need to rename those software options, at least in Germany.

But now, as shared by Tesmanian, it seems that the lawsuit has failed. The German appeals court reversed the lower court ruling, and now the words Autopilot and Full Self-Driving can be used in marketing. This decision cannot be appealed.

• NEWS: German appeals court reverses lower court ruling against Tesla & permits "Autopilot" marketing.

• The 2019 lawsuit of the influential "Wettbewerbszentrale", a "non-profit" financed in part by Tesla competitors, has mostly failed.

• The ruling is final.

• Cc: @elonmusk https://t.co/QEggDsf7Ji — Tesla Facts (@truth_tesla) August 14, 2022

Autopilot has been an available software option from Tesla since 2015, and is now standard on all Tesla vehicles currently sold.

While Tesla's vehicles do have some features that assist in driving, and in the U.S. can even drive themselves point A to B with the chance of the driver doing nothing, Tesla does not currently sell an autonomous vehicle, and the court decided Tesla was very clear about this in information provided to customers before they purchased the vehicle or software products.

Photo: Courtesy Tesla Inc