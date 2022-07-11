 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Updated Tesla Semis Seen Testing In The Wild

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 11, 2022 5:01pm   Comments
Share:
Updated Tesla Semis Seen Testing In The Wild

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk first revealed the Tesla Semi back in November 2017. After multiple delays, the company has been hard at work getting the all-electric semi to market. While many preorders have been placed, the rumor is the first customer to receive their trucks will be Frito-Lay

For now, as shared by Teslarati, two Tesla Semis have been spotted testing in California. During the Cyber Rodeo opening at Gigafactory Texas, Musk said that 2023 would finally be the year of the Tesla Semi. 

The long-range Tesla Semi was advertised to go 500 miles on a full charge with a fully loaded trailer. The short-range Tesla Semi was advertised to go 300 miles on a full charge with full cargo capacity. Whether these specs will be updated at the official launch remains to be seen. 

Photo: Courtesy of Tesla

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Will Elon Musk Reneging On Twitter Deal Boost Tesla Stock? Here's The Pattern To Watch
Will Elon Musk Reneging On Twitter Deal Kick Dogecoin To The Curb? A Look At The Crypto's Chart
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today?
Analyst Warns That Twitter Stock Is In Danger Of Falling To $11: Here's Why
See You In Court, Again! Elon Musk's Top 10 Lawsuits
Elon Musk Feeds Twitter To The Bears On Attempt To Nix Merger Deal: What Does The Chart Say?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles EVs Tesla SemiNews Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com