Updated Tesla Semis Seen Testing In The Wild

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk first revealed the Tesla Semi back in November 2017. After multiple delays, the company has been hard at work getting the all-electric semi to market. While many preorders have been placed, the rumor is the first customer to receive their trucks will be Frito-Lay.

For now, as shared by Teslarati, two Tesla Semis have been spotted testing in California. During the Cyber Rodeo opening at Gigafactory Texas, Musk said that 2023 would finally be the year of the Tesla Semi.

The long-range Tesla Semi was advertised to go 500 miles on a full charge with a fully loaded trailer. The short-range Tesla Semi was advertised to go 300 miles on a full charge with full cargo capacity. Whether these specs will be updated at the official launch remains to be seen.

Photo: Courtesy of Tesla