Video: Hacked Tesla Model S Plaid Goes Over 200 mph
Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) quickest car to date, the Model S Plaid, can go zero to 60 in 1.99 seconds. While the Model S Plaid is capped at a lower top speed of 175 mph, the car going 200 mph is advertised as coming soon with special hardware and a software unlock.
As shared by Drive Tesla Canada, the engineers at Ingenext were not pleased with this top speed. So they used their Tesla hacking know-how, and unlocked the Plaid's full potential, accelerating up to a top speed of 217 mph.
Exactly how this was achieved wasn't detailed, but the team says it used custom tires and brakes, along with a hardware interface to unlock the ability. Ingenext has been known for selling hardware that can unlock Tesla software features, such as heated seats, additional acceleration and even fog lights.
