As Tesla Demand Increases, Delivery Wait Times Get Longer

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 15, 2022 6:03pm   Comments
As gas prices continue to soar, interest in electric vehicles keeps rising. The most popular EVs made by Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) still have extremely long wait times, even though Tesla has raised prices multiple times over the past year.

On Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR), Sawyer Merritt shared the latest estimated delivery dates on Tesla's popular Model Y and Model X vehicles. If ordered today, Tesla doesn't expect to deliver a base Model Y Long Range for almost a year, sometime between April through July 2023. 

The story for a base Model X is even worse. Customers will be waiting for more than a year for delivery, with estimated delivery dates of July through October 2023. The Model X is also not an inexpensive vehicle. While there are some savings since no gas is needed, the base price of the X is $115,000 and only goes up from there depending on the paint, wheels and other choices. 

As Tesla ramps up production of its Model Y at Gigafactory Texas and Gigafactory Berlin, there are currently no known plans to start production of the Model X or S at any other factories. Although relieving the Fremont factory of some Model Y production could potentially free up some capacity for Model S and X production there. 

Photo: Model X, Courtesy of Tesla Inc

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: electric vehicles EVs Model X Model Y Sawyer Merritt

