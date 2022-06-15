As Tesla Demand Increases, Delivery Wait Times Get Longer

As gas prices continue to soar, interest in electric vehicles keeps rising. The most popular EVs made by Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) still have extremely long wait times, even though Tesla has raised prices multiple times over the past year.

NEWS: Est. delivery dates for Model Y have changed for new orders in the US: • Model Y Base Long Range: April - July 2023 (from March-June 2023) | With upgraded paint/wheels: Jan-April 2023 (from Dec 2022-March 2023)

• Model X Base: Jul 2023-Oct 2023 (from Jun 2023-Sep 2023) pic.twitter.com/tGxBrHgcTs — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) June 15, 2022

On Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR), Sawyer Merritt shared the latest estimated delivery dates on Tesla's popular Model Y and Model X vehicles. If ordered today, Tesla doesn't expect to deliver a base Model Y Long Range for almost a year, sometime between April through July 2023.

The story for a base Model X is even worse. Customers will be waiting for more than a year for delivery, with estimated delivery dates of July through October 2023. The Model X is also not an inexpensive vehicle. While there are some savings since no gas is needed, the base price of the X is $115,000 and only goes up from there depending on the paint, wheels and other choices.

As Tesla ramps up production of its Model Y at Gigafactory Texas and Gigafactory Berlin, there are currently no known plans to start production of the Model X or S at any other factories. Although relieving the Fremont factory of some Model Y production could potentially free up some capacity for Model S and X production there.

Photo: Model X, Courtesy of Tesla Inc