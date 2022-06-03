 Skip to main content

Video: This Ant-Covered Tesla Has The Owner Asking Questions

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 03, 2022 4:34pm   Comments
"What the heck is happening?" asks Andy Slye on Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR), as he shows a video of his Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) charge cable and vehicle covered in ants. The ants appear to be crawling up the cable to the charge port and all over the top of the car. 

He goes on to explain the car is brand new and nothing is in it. He previously had another Tesla parked in this spot, and it didn't have the same problem, even though it used the same charging cable. Perhaps some type of cleaner or sealant was to blame?

Many comments theorized what could be happening. Some mentioned that certain species of ants are attracted to electricity and that an exterminator would be required. Other commentators were convinced some type of food was in the car that was attracting the ants. 

Photo: Courtesy of Tesla Inc.; ant by Alfmaler via Shutterstock

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: ants electric vehicles EVsTop Stories Tech Best of Benzinga

