9 Reasons Why You Should Create An Electronic Signature For Your Business

Image sourced from Unsplash

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Electronic signatures have been used in the business world for a long time now, but it’s only in recent years that they’ve become common enough to be used on most documents. In fact, electronic signatures are even being used to sign agreements between businesses and consumers who don’t own a computer or smartphone. Electronic signatures are more secure than traditional signatures, and they save both businesses and consumers money, making them extremely important and useful in today’s world of online commerce. Here are some of the reasons why you should create an electronic signature for your business.

1. Affordable

The best thing about electronic signatures is that they are incredibly affordable. They also don’t involve a lot of time, as you simply need to review and sign documents from your computer or another compatible device. In addition, electronic signatures can be stored for use at any time in a paperless environment. This saves on time and money for business owners who have to deal with a huge amount of documents and paperwork on a daily basis.

2. Easy to use

One of the most important factors of using e-signatures is how user-friendly they are. There's no need to wait for your paperwork to arrive or schedule a time for a meeting with your client - everything can be handled digitally. When you use e-signatures, you don't have to worry about keeping copies or storing paper documents on file. There's also no need to drive anywhere since all that is required is access to your office computer and printer (which most people already have). If you want to set up your business as eco-friendly, digital signatures are a great way to do so without sacrificing security or efficiency.

3. Saves time

When you sign a document electronically, it can be done from anywhere and allows you to choose exactly what information is necessary. This makes it much faster than having to print out a document, sign it by hand, and then return it via mail or fax.

4. Protect your business from fraud

In business, as with life, you can’t always trust everyone. And there are lots of bad people out there: criminals and con artists who would just love to rip you off by presenting a fake contract for your signature. To protect yourself from these scammers, it’s important to be careful when signing contracts or documents. One way to do that is by requiring your customers or clients to sign with electronic signatures instead of paper ones—which is how technology can help keep you safe from fraud and abuse.

5. Saves you money on paper and ink

Electronic signatures have made things easier for consumers and businesses alike. For example, when you go to buy a car, you don’t have to print out a contract for your signature. Simply download it onto your tablet or smartphone and sign with a stylus or finger. The e-signature covers everything that would normally be written on paper, but without having to waste any trees. This is just one small example of how electronic signatures can save people time, money, and even hassle.

6. Provides security while keeping files digital

File security is a big concern for most businesses. Digital signatures are cryptographic methods for verifying a user’s identity and creating a digital signature, which is attached to your document to confirm that it was sent from you and has not been tampered with. It acts as proof that you personally sent or received your file. This makes it so only you can read or edit your file, giving both parties peace of mind knowing their information is secure.

7. Increases productivity

Emails have its drawbacks, but what it does offer is speed. A paper signature that’s going to travel through multiple layers of bureaucracy before arriving at its destination can take days to complete, whereas an e-signature takes a matter of minutes. Considering how many people use email on a daily basis, it makes sense to implement e-signatures for their efficiency and ease. They’re also cheaper than hard copies since they don’t require ink or paper.

8. Helps you stay compliant with your contract’s requirements

While businesses have been using digital signatures for some time, recent updates to e-signature legislation make them even more crucial. The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and several other new pieces of data protection regulation now require explicit consent from a user before businesses can collect or store their electronic signature. If you’re a business that handles personal data, it is essential that you find out whether your digital signature solution is GDPR compliant—otherwise, your company could face hefty fines under upcoming laws.

9. Makes it easy to track documents

An electronic signature helps you and your team save time by allowing individuals to sign documents with a few clicks. In addition, it’s easier to manage documents when they have e-signatures because all users can see who has signed each document, as well as which date and time they signed it. When used in conjunction with a system like Box, Google Drive or Dropbox, you also don’t need to worry about misplacing hard copies of important forms.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.