Hardware Updates Noted For The Model S On Tesla's Website

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is constantly updating its vehicles. The company doesn't wait for a new model year for a change, fix or upgrade, it simply adds them into the assembly line as soon as possible. New updates to Tesla's website showed the latest improvements for the Model S.

Spotted months ago, the Model S was seen being delivered with new matrix headlights and new taillights. And while the inclusion of these upgraded lights seemed sporadic, Tesla has now updated its Model S listing (first spotted by TeslaNorth) to show the new lights, meaning customers can expect them in their new Model S.

The hardware for this ability has been included in cars from the beginning, but the motor and software option to perform the action hasn't been present before.

The interior description now lists the main display's ability to swivel left and right, "With 2200 x 1300 resolution, true colors and exceptional responsiveness, an adjustable 17” display tilts left or right for gaming, movies and more."

Be on the lookout for more updates to Tesla's website.

Photo: Courtesy of Tesla Inc