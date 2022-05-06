 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Hardware Updates Noted For The Model S On Tesla's Website

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 06, 2022 3:10pm   Comments
Share:
Hardware Updates Noted For The Model S On Tesla's Website

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is constantly updating its vehicles. The company doesn't wait for a new model year for a change, fix or upgrade, it simply adds them into the assembly line as soon as possible. New updates to Tesla's website showed the latest improvements for the Model S. 

Spotted months ago, the Model S was seen being delivered with new matrix headlights and new taillights. And while the inclusion of these upgraded lights seemed sporadic, Tesla has now updated its Model S listing (first spotted by TeslaNorth) to show the new lights, meaning customers can expect them in their new Model S.

The hardware for this ability has been included in cars from the beginning, but the motor and software option to perform the action hasn't been present before. 

The interior description now lists the main display's ability to swivel left and right, "With 2200 x 1300 resolution, true colors and exceptional responsiveness, an adjustable 17” display tilts left or right for gaming, movies and more."

Be on the lookout for more updates to Tesla's website. 

Photo: Courtesy of Tesla Inc

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Did Donald Trump Tell Elon Musk To Buy Twitter? Here's What The Tesla CEO Says
10 Of The Highest Volume Options Contracts On Friday
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This Hedge Fund Says That By Constantly Innovating, It Is Reaping The Rewards
Why Grimes And Elon Musk Had To Rename Their Baby
Tesla Whale Trades Spotted
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles EVs Model STech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com