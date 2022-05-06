 Skip to main content

adrian.zmudzinski@protonmail.com  
 
May 06, 2022 12:37am   Comments
T-Mobile Gives Away Free 5G Internet For 15 Days To Bring In More Customers

Internet service provider T-Mobile Us Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is launching its "test drive" program, allowing users to try its 5G mobile internet in their homes for 15 days for completely free.

What Happened: T-Mobile announced on Tuesday that it will send users an internet gateway to try for 15 days at no cost, letting them decide whether to keep it and pay for home internet or send it back. The company promises that changing carriers will have no cost for customers "because T-Mobile will cover all early termination fees up to $500."

The service also purportedly features a price lock that protects from future price hikes.

See Also: THE BEST CHEAP INTERNET SERVICE PROVIDERS

CEO Mike Sievert said the offer "was created to fix a stupid, broken wireless industry, and while we aren't done, we've undoubtedly changed it for good. Now, with Internet Freedom, we're taking on Big Internet and bringing the Un-carrier movement to broadband."

He added that United States broadband customers are unsatisfied because of "the fees, the contracts, the price hikes, the terrible customer service." He described the situation as "ridiculous" and promised that "today, that all starts to change because the Un-carrier is here to disrupt broadband for good."

Posted-In: 5G Internet telecomNews Tech Best of Benzinga

