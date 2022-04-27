Does Apple's New iPhone Repair Kit Really Weigh More Than A Truck Tire?

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) launched a rental program of what might be considered impractical self-service kits allowing customers to repair their iPhones at home.

What Happened: Apple's new Self-Service Repair program allows U.S. customers to repair their iPhones at home by using a kit that can be rented for $49 and weighs 79 pounds, according to a Wednesday MacRumors report.

To give some perspective, 89 pounds is the average weight of a 12-year-old boy, while a tire of an average light truck is 35 pounds and the weight of a semi-truck tire is 110 pounds, according to International Used Trucks.

Apple's repair kit comes in two cases — one weighing 43 pounds and the other weighing 36 pounds — that are stacked on top of each other and measure 20 inches in width and 47 inches in height. The cases are so heavy and cumbersome that they come with wheels that make their transportation easier.

The kits include a battery and display press, protective covers and screwdrivers that can repair an iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 lineup model and the third-generation iPhone SE. Customers intending to repair the SE will only receive one case with tools designed specifically for this model instead.

Photo: Manfred Antranias Zimmer from Pixabay