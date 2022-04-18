Tesla's Mobile Charging Connector Is Sold Out After The EV Maker Says It Won't Come With New Cars

Over the weekend, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk confirmed that the company will no longer include a mobile charging cable with newly delivered cars. Up until this point, new and used Tesla vehicles came with a charging adapter that allowed the vehicle to be plugged in to any standard wall outlet. Faster charging options were available on Tesla's website as additional purchases.

This connector allowed customers to charge via any number of available outlets, and bring it with them on the go. But in another twist as shared by Electrek, even if a customer ordered the vehicle at a time when the website described it as coming with a charger, it will not be included at the time of pickup. Musk said that this change is due to Tesla data showing the mobile charger was not used often. But the outcry from customers made Tesla change their ways slightly.

The mobile connector price on Tesla's site will be reduced from $275 to $200. But as of the writing of this article, the mobile connector is currently sold out in Tesla's store, allowing no way for customers to get access to this connector. This has led to some to speculate the change is due to supply chain constraints.

Either way, this seems a strange move for Tesla to make. Now, if a customer has not made preparations for charging their Tesla car before accepting their new vehicle, they will not have a way to charge at home, relying on expensive or potentially distant public charging solutions.

