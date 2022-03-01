 Skip to main content

New Video Shows Tesla Cybertruck Testing On The Track

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 11:30am   Comments
New Video Shows Tesla Cybertruck Testing On The Track

Although it's been delayed multiple times, Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) Cybertruck is still one of the top contenders for most desired electric truck, or perhaps most desired truck of any kind. 

Due to the excitement of the Cybertruck, people are always looking to catch a glimpse of the vehicle, which is still under development.

Now a new video from Arash Malek on Twitter shows a new glimpse of the Cybertruck in motion. 

While brief, the video shows a good look at the new Cybertruck driving around a track. Most pictures and videos seen before are of the Cybertruck parked. Tesla expects to have initial deliveries of the Cybertruck in 2023, and ramp up production and deliveries from there. 

Photo courtesy of Tesla.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

