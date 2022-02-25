Meet The Company Making Augmented Reality Solutions Accessible To Everyday Businesses
Photo by Lucrezia Carnelos on Unsplash
Evan Gappelberg, CEO of NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS: NEXCF), was a guest speaker at Benzinga’s All Access on Feb. 18, 2022.
Evan shared how NexTech AR is a vertically integrated, AI-powered 3D model factory for the metaverse. He discussed how NexTech’s solutions can help businesses integrate pioneering technologies like 3D models and holograms into their consumer experiences. He also shared insights into NexTech’s business model.
Watch the full interview here.
