 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Meet The Company Making Augmented Reality Solutions Accessible To Everyday Businesses

Jacinta Sherris  
Advertiser Disclosure This post contains sponsored advertising content. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
February 25, 2022 3:24pm   Comments
Share:
Meet The Company Making Augmented Reality Solutions Accessible To Everyday Businesses

Photo by Lucrezia Carnelos on Unsplash

Evan Gappelberg, CEO of NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS: NEXCF), was a guest speaker at Benzinga’s All Access on Feb. 18, 2022.

Evan shared how NexTech AR is a vertically integrated, AI-powered 3D model factory for the metaverse. He discussed how NexTech’s solutions can help businesses integrate pioneering technologies like 3D models and holograms into their consumer experiences. He also shared insights into NexTech’s business model.

Watch the full interview here. 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Benzinga All Access NexTech ARTech