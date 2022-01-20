Tesla Files Trademark Application For In-House Audio Equipment, Including Headphones: Report

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) has been credited with being a disruptor and innovator in the EV arena. The EV maker could soon be producing audio products under its own brands, going by a trademark registered by the company.

Tesla has applied for both "Tesla" and "T" logo trademarks in a new audio equipment category, Electrek reported.

Tesla trademark registration is intended to cover microphones, headphones, earphones, digital audio players, sound transmitting apparatus; audio speakers; subwoofers; earpads for headphones; audio interfaces; audio equalizer apparatus; horns for loudspeakers; and megaphones, the report noted.

Related Link: Why Tesla's Q4 Results Next Week Are Critical For The EV Pioneer

Since Tesla has applied for a wide-ranging category, it could be very difficult to zero in on what the EV maker could be up to, the report said. The company could be reportedly developing a speaker to be used in its vehicles or its own headphones or earphones.

Headphones and speakers are consumer products and would mark a diversification away from Tesla's main line of business.

Tesla uses unbranded speakers on its cars but is able to deliver superior quality audio due to its in-house Audio Codec. The company delivers its codec via "over-the-air" updates.

Tesla shares were up 0.4% at $999.64 Thursday afternoon.

Related Link: How Tesla Performed Against The Competition In China In 2021

Photo courtesy of Tesla.