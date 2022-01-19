One Of Tesla's Largest Shareholders Calls For Bullish Guidance In 2022

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) had a great 2021, with another profitable year and record delivery numbers. The company has been on a hot streak for quite a while now after completing the "production hell" of the Model 3 ramp up.

Now as shared by Teslarati, Leo KoGuan, one of Tesla's largest shareholders, is asking the company to issue an optimistic outlook for 2022 vehicle delivery guidance. It was confirmed last year that KoGuan holds over $7 billion in Tesla stock, just shy of CEO Elon Musk and billionaire Larry Ellison.

@elonmusk,due to macro condition and 13.5 million shares extra floating, we couldn’t help but hoping Tesla will boldly guide analysts on Jan 26 that it expects over 1.6 million delivery with margin above 30% this year. Destroy FUD and make Johnson bite the dusk. Tesla bulls cheer — KoGuan Leo (@KoguanLeo) January 19, 2022

KoGuan points out that promising an optimistic number could propel the stock to new heights, while proving doubters wrong and bringing pain to shorts. Analysts currently expect Tesla to predict 1.47 million deliveries for 2022, with margins around 28% lower than KoGuan's hopeful forecast. While it may not seem wise to predict higher deliveries, KoGuan believes this will still be a scenario in which Tesla will underpromise and overdeliver.

Photo courtesy of Tesla.