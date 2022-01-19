 Skip to main content

One Of Tesla's Largest Shareholders Calls For Bullish Guidance In 2022

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 19, 2022 2:44pm   Comments
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) had a great 2021, with another profitable year and record delivery numbers. The company has been on a hot streak for quite a while now after completing the "production hell" of the Model 3 ramp up. 

Now as shared by TeslaratiLeo KoGuan, one of Tesla's largest shareholders, is asking the company to issue an optimistic outlook for 2022 vehicle delivery guidance. It was confirmed last year that KoGuan holds over $7 billion in Tesla stock, just shy of CEO Elon Musk and billionaire Larry Ellison

KoGuan points out that promising an optimistic number could propel the stock to new heights, while proving doubters wrong and bringing pain to shorts. Analysts currently expect Tesla to predict 1.47 million deliveries for 2022, with margins around 28% lower than KoGuan's hopeful forecast. While it may not seem wise to predict higher deliveries, KoGuan believes this will still be a scenario in which Tesla will underpromise and overdeliver. 

Photo courtesy of Tesla.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: electric vehicles Tech

