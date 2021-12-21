 Skip to main content

IIHS Releases Crash Test Video, Awards Tesla Model Y Top Safety Pick+

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 21, 2021 12:40pm   Comments
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is focused on the safety of its vehicles. Elon Musk has said he values safety more than any other CEO.

That dedication to safety is showing with the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) has awarded the 2021-2022 Tesla Model Y with its top safety award, the Safety Pick+.

"Model Y vehicles built after April 2021 meet all the criteria for the 'plus.' Following a conversion to a camera only system, the standard front crash prevention system earns superior ratings in both the vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian tests," the IIHS said.

Tesla now uses camera only on the Model 3 and Model Y, removing the radar. According to testing, the camera system is able to avoid or dramatically reduce the damage in a crash.

Recently, the Tesla Model 3 also received the Top Safety Pick+ award. Vehicles are put through a myriad of scenarios to test not only if they can avoid a crash, but if a crash were to happen, how would the occupants inside the car fare.

Photo courtesy of IIHS

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

