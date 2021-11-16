This Video Shows The Insane Detail of Tesla's Full Self Driving Neural Net

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is working toward fully autonomous cars. The company says every car it sells today comes with the hardware necessary for full self-driving; the software just needs to catch up to the task. And while testers have been sharing videos of Tesla's progress, it can be hard to judge exactly how much the car can see and react to.

But a new video posted by YouTuber Ingineerix really shows the capabilities of Tesla's software. The video is from the car's front-facing Autopilot camera, but overlaid with all of the information that the car is gathering and processing. The feed seems to show hundreds of objects being tracked simultaneously.

As the Tesla is driving, it is tracking all vehicles around it, and even marking the front and back of each vehicle. Up to five stop lights at a single time are shown as tracked, with the distance from each object also shown. The computer can also track brake lights, pedestrians, curbs, lane lines, lane markings, cyclists and many more objects.

Tesla does all of this with an onboard computer called the "Full Self Driving Computer." Every vehicle Tesla sells today comes with this computer preinstalled. While Autopilot is now standard, Tesla customers can purchase Full Self Driving for $10,000 at or after delivery, or subscribe to the software for $200 per month. Since every car already has the hardware installed, the software option is instantly enabled at time of purchase.

Photo courtesy of Tesla.