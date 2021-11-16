 Skip to main content

Mercedes EQS 405+ Electric Car Has More Range Than Tesla Model S: Edmunds

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 16, 2021 11:40am   Comments
Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) competitors continue to innovate and attempt to catch up to the automaker in the electric vehicle sector. 

What Happened: As shared by Business Insider, Edmunds recently tested Mercedes' upcoming EQS 405+ all electric sedan. While the EPA estimates the range at 350 miles, shy of the EPA estimated range for the Model S of 405 miles, the actual achieved electric range by Edmunds was 422 miles, much more than the Model S.

Why it's important: Tesla has been the leader in electric vehicle range an efficiency. While competition has said it is coming for many years, without showing any sign of a competent EV, we may finally be approaching a time where other viable electric options become available.

While the EQS 405+ should be released soon, volume production is another story. Tesla is ahead of the competition in terms of producing mass amounts of electric vehicles and delivering them to customers.

While the chip shortage is making a tough time for Tesla and others, getting enough batteries to ship electric vehicles will remain a challenge. 

Photo courtesy of MercedesMe Media.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: electric vehiclesTech Media Best of Benzinga

