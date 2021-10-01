 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla TikToker Trolls Gas Cars During UK Shortage, Angering Some

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 01, 2021 12:45pm   Comments
Share:
Tesla TikToker Trolls Gas Cars During UK Shortage, Angering Some

The UK is currently experiencing a devastating gas shortage, leading to lines at the pump and vehicles running out of fuel, leaving drivers stranded. During this shortage, citizens have ramped up their internet searches of electric vehicles to find another way around.

In the midst of the chaos, one Tik Tok user is trolling their fellow gas vehicle driving countrymen, as shared by Teslarati.

The Tesla Model 3 owner grabs a gas can and starts heading toward the gas station mentioning the ongoing fuel shortage. On his way, he looks back at his Tesla and comments about not needing fuel since his car is all-electric.

But not everyone found the video funny. Some angry comments included "Wait until the battery needs replacing and it's out of warranty" and "No you don't but power cut coming soon lol."

Overall, most people realized the video was a harmless joke. Some comments even expressed their desire to own an electric vehicle but noted they were still too expensive.

The gas shortage in the UK is a problem of not enough drivers to deliver the fuel, rather than a lack of the fuel itself. With an EV, most charging is done at home and does not rely on a trucker to deliver the energy to the location of the car.

Photo: courtesy of Tesla

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

These 6 DeFi Coins Have Given Better Returns Than Dogecoin, Tesla, Apple This Year
Tesla Model X Could Soon Begin Deliveries Based On Fremont Drone Flyover
Nio Deliveries Jump 125% In September As It Debuts In Norway, Rival Xpeng Registers 199% Growth
Dogecoin Co-Founder Says Here's What Needs To Happen To Boost The Crypto's Utility
Why Low Tesla Inventory Levels Could Point To An Impressive Q3 Delivery Number
As Nio Takes First Steps Into Norway, The Chinese EV Startup Will Be Up Against These Formidable Rivals
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles TikTokTech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com