Tesla TikToker Trolls Gas Cars During UK Shortage, Angering Some

The UK is currently experiencing a devastating gas shortage, leading to lines at the pump and vehicles running out of fuel, leaving drivers stranded. During this shortage, citizens have ramped up their internet searches of electric vehicles to find another way around.

In the midst of the chaos, one Tik Tok user is trolling their fellow gas vehicle driving countrymen, as shared by Teslarati.

The Tesla Model 3 owner grabs a gas can and starts heading toward the gas station mentioning the ongoing fuel shortage. On his way, he looks back at his Tesla and comments about not needing fuel since his car is all-electric.

But not everyone found the video funny. Some angry comments included "Wait until the battery needs replacing and it's out of warranty" and "No you don't but power cut coming soon lol."

Overall, most people realized the video was a harmless joke. Some comments even expressed their desire to own an electric vehicle but noted they were still too expensive.

The gas shortage in the UK is a problem of not enough drivers to deliver the fuel, rather than a lack of the fuel itself. With an EV, most charging is done at home and does not rely on a trucker to deliver the energy to the location of the car.

Photo: courtesy of Tesla