 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla Finds Loophole For Direct Car Sales In New Mexico

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 10, 2021 11:07am   Comments
Share:
Tesla Finds Loophole For Direct Car Sales In New Mexico

Many states, including Texas and New Mexico, do not allow the direct sale of vehicles to customers. Car companies must use a dealership model to get cars into the hands of customers. This means companies like Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) that directly sell to customers have to find some creative solutions.

This can involve things like having the customer pick up their vehicle in a neighboring state and driving it home. But now, as shared by Electrek, Tesla has found a new way to get vehicles into the customer's garage.

Tesla has built its first store and service center combination in New Mexico on tribal land at the Nambe Falls travel center north of Santa Fe, NM

A comment below the post on Twitter states "A true American company hosted graciously by true American natives." Even though Tesla produces the most American vehicles of any auto manufacturer, the company still has trouble with some government entities. 

This is a great loophole Tesla can continue to use in states that refuse to change older dealereship laws. Tesla has no problem selling cars, so it seems people are willing to go out of state to pick up their vehicle if they have to do so. 

The bigger problem is getting service centers close to owners that need them. Luckily, electric cars have less moving parts in general and require far less service than traditional gas vehicles. 

Photo courtesy of Tesla

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Samsung Targets Tesla, Nio With Lithium-ion Phosphate Battery Development: Korea Herald
How Technology is Fueling Commercial Real Estate
This Blockchain Platform's Cryptocurrency Has Outperformed Ethereum, Dogecoin, Cardano Over 30 Days
GameStop, Tesla, AMC, Upstart, Cameco And More: Stocks On WallStreetBets Radar Today
Elon Musk Flaunts Model S Plaid's Nürburgring Speed Record Amid Edmunds' Criticism
Apple Car Said To Get A New Chief: What You Need To Know
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Electrek electric vehicles EVsTech Media Best of Benzinga