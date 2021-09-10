Tesla Finds Loophole For Direct Car Sales In New Mexico

Many states, including Texas and New Mexico, do not allow the direct sale of vehicles to customers. Car companies must use a dealership model to get cars into the hands of customers. This means companies like Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) that directly sell to customers have to find some creative solutions.

This can involve things like having the customer pick up their vehicle in a neighboring state and driving it home. But now, as shared by Electrek, Tesla has found a new way to get vehicles into the customer's garage.

Tesla has built its first store and service center combination in New Mexico on tribal land at the Nambe Falls travel center north of Santa Fe, NM

.@Tesla opens nation’s first EV showroom and service center on Tribal land, at the Nambe Falls travel center north of Santa Fe, NM. #Tesla @elonmusk @TeslaOwnersNM pic.twitter.com/p0Xm3EkAVW — 350NM (@350NM) September 9, 2021

A comment below the post on Twitter states "A true American company hosted graciously by true American natives." Even though Tesla produces the most American vehicles of any auto manufacturer, the company still has trouble with some government entities.

This is a great loophole Tesla can continue to use in states that refuse to change older dealereship laws. Tesla has no problem selling cars, so it seems people are willing to go out of state to pick up their vehicle if they have to do so.

The bigger problem is getting service centers close to owners that need them. Luckily, electric cars have less moving parts in general and require far less service than traditional gas vehicles.

Photo courtesy of Tesla