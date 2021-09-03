 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Video Shows Tesla Model Y Driver Crash Into Building, Walk Away

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 03, 2021 1:00pm   Comments
Share:
Video Shows Tesla Model Y Driver Crash Into Building, Walk Away

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) prides itself on making some of the safest vehicles available. The company regularly releases safety reports to share data about how safe its cars are. A video recently posted to YouTube shows the "safety" of the Tesla Model Y in action.

Posted on YouTube channel Richh Vlogs, a person gets into the driver's seat of the Model Y and quickly accelerates off camera. Soon after, they come speeding back in the other direction, through a parking lot, before bouncing over some bumps.

See Also: NHTSA May Be Requesting Data On Every Tesla Vehicle Made From 2014 To 2021

The Model Y is briefly airborne as the person loses control, and eventually crashes into a building. It's hard to stop the car while its wheels aren't touching the ground after all.

The filmer makes their way to the accident scene to see the Model Y halfway into a building. There is glass surrounding the car, but the driver says "I'm good" as he collects his items and steps out of the vehicle.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Tesla's $25,000 Car, Dubbed Model 2, Likely Arriving In 2023: Report
Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Hopes To See Dogecoin Switch To Proof Of Stake Soon
Reese Witherspoon Buys Into Ethereum And Gets A Taste Of Crypto Twitter With Bitcoin, Dogecoin Backers Sending In Pitches
If You Invested $1,000 In The ARK Innovation ETF One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
NHTSA May Be Requesting Data On Every Tesla Vehicle Made From 2014 To 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehiclesTech Media Best of Benzinga