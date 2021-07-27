 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla Unveils Megapack Industrial Energy Storage Pricing, Sells Out Through 2022

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 27, 2021 11:16am   Comments
Share:
Tesla Unveils Megapack Industrial Energy Storage Pricing, Sells Out Through 2022

While Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) primary business is electric vehicles, the company's renewable energy production and storage business is growing quickly as well. 

Recently, Tesla unveiled the pricing of its Megapack industrial scale battery energy storage system, starting at $1 million, as shared by Electrek

The Megapack is a large, 3-MWh battery system with built in systems to manage all aspects of charging and discharging. It arrives on site ready to install. Annual maintenace for a single Megapack comes in at $6,570, and increases 2% per year. 

CEO Elon Musk also revealed on Tesla's earnings call, shared by Teslarati, that the Megapack is sold out through the end of 2022. 

“We have a significant unmet demand in stationary storage. Megapack is basically sold out through the end of next year, I believe,” Musk said. He also mentioned a large backlog of orders for Powerwall, Tesla's residential energy storage solution. 

Benzinga's Take: Energy is a large market worth a lot money, mostly dominated by the fossil fuel industry. As the world moves toward renewable energy, storage will be an increasing need as the sun doesn't always shine, and the wind doesn't always blow. Tesla is growing in a market that can be much more lucrative than its vehicle business if it can build enough batteries to meet demand. 

Photo of Tesla's Megapack courtesy of Tesla

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Why This Tesla Analyst Remains Very Bearish Following Q2 Earnings
Mega-Cap Mania: Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft Earnings All Ahead After Close Today
Racing Towards The World's First Electric Pickup
The Debate - Are EVs Truly Green?
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
Dogecoin Core Developers, Co-Founder Revive Efforts To Establish Organization Supporting Meme Coin's Development
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Renewable energyTech Best of Benzinga