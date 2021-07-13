Tesla To Upgrade Solar Panels To 420 Watt Capacity, Some Of The Highest Available

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is big on solar and energy storage, and that dedication is only growing. CEO Elon Musk has even said solar and energy could grow faster at Tesla than its vehicle division.

What Happened: Now Electrek has released information about how Tesla has increased the capacity of its solar panels.

The company is releasing the Tesla T420S, which is going from a 360-watt panel to a 420-watt panel (a number Musk often jokes about).

Why It's important: This panel will be one of the highest capacity on the market.

Tesla's older 360-watt panels were closer to the average solar panel wattage. Although Tesla's panels will be among the most powerful, they won't be among the most efficient as Electrek points out.

These new panels are slightly bigger to allow more wattage.

Overall, this allows Tesla to fit more power onto someone's roof, even though the panels won't have the most energy per space occupied. as compared to some competitors.

The improvements should also lend to faster, simpler and more aesthetic solar installs.

Photo of Tesla Solar Panels courtesy of Tesla.