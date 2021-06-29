Jay Leno's Latest Car Is A Tesla Model S Plaid

Jay Leno, best known for hosting "The Tonight Show" from 1992-2014, is also a legendary car collector. He has over 280 vehicles in his collection and is also known as a pretty big fan of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA).

Now Leno has added a new car to his collection: the Tesla Model S Plaid, which CEO Elon Musk claims is the fastest production vehicle ever produced.

Leno posted pictures showing himself in the car with Tesla's lead designer Franz Von Holzhausen.

Early last year, Leno released a video of him taking Musk for a drive in Tesla's Cybertruck. Leno was excited for the futuristic vehicle, which is supposed to start initial production by the end of 2021.

Leno was also on the track with Von Holzhausen breaking speed records with the Model S Plaid. The video showed Leno on the race track with the Plaid, while CNBC touted the fact Tesla is an American-made brand, and has more affordable options as well.

Photo: Model S Plaid courtesy of Tesla.