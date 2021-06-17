fbpx
QQQ
+ 4.33
336.68
+ 1.27%
DIA
-2.13
342.89
-0.63%
SPY
-0.15
422.26
-0.04%
TLT
+ 2.11
138.82
+ 1.5%
GLD
-5.16
176.27
-3.02%

How The New Tesla Model S Increases Range, Even WIth A Smaller Battery

byBenzinga EV Insights
June 17, 2021 3:24 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
How The New Tesla Model S Increases Range, Even WIth A Smaller Battery

The first thing many people look for when shopping for an electric vehicle is range. While it takes much longer to recharge an electric vehicle, it should be able to complete all or most of your daily miles on a single charge.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) has been at the forefront of electric vehicle range and efficiency. The battery packs found in competitors' cars are often larger, having the same or even less range than a comparable Tesla.

Now Electrek reports that even with slightly shrinking the size of the battery in the refreshed Model S, Tesla was able to increase the advertised range as compared to the previous model. 

Tesla improved the efficiency of the Model S through several means. The company upgraded its heating and cooling system to a heat pump, which is much more efficient, especially at lower temperatures. The drag coefficient was also lowered, so wind drag on the car will not be as detrimental at higher speeds.

The new battery is 100kWh; the previous was 104kWh. While it may not seem like a big change, every kWh counts when trying to squeeze range out of an electric vehicle.

A side benefit of lowering the battery size is weight savings. The battery is by far the heaviest part of a Tesla. 

Using less batteries will increase Tesla's margins on the vehicle, as the battery is also the most expensive part. It also frees up battery capacity to produce more cars, because battery production is Tesla's biggest bottleneck according to CEO Elon Musk. 

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Tech

Related Articles

Elon Musk On Tesla Rivals' Numbers Says 'Manufacturing Is So Hard' And Companies Have His 'Respect'

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said that companies building things have his “utmost respect” as manufacturing is “so hard.” read more

Tesla Model S Plaid Shows Charging Speeds Of Nearly 1K Miles Per Hour

One of Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) greatest advantages is the Supercharger network. Tesla has over 25,000 Superchargers worldwide that enable extremely high charging speeds exclusively for Tesla electric vehicles. read more

Mary Barra Says General Motors Is Moving To Electric Vehicles 'As Quickly As Possible'

General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) announced a sizable increase to its commitment to electric vehicles Wednesday. read more

Elon Musk Confirms New Model S Software Update Will Make Interior Even Quieter

One critique of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) vehicles is that although there is reduced noise due to the lack of an internal combustion engine, a lower build quality leads to more road and wind noise entering the cabin at high speeds, leading to a less luxurious feel when compared with similarly price read more