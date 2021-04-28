 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Drone Flyover Shows Tremendous Number Of Tesla Models 3 and Y Ready For Delivery

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 28, 2021 11:56am   Comments
Share:
Drone Flyover Shows Tremendous Number Of Tesla Models 3 and Y Ready For Delivery

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is increasing deliveries every quarter. Production of the mass-market Model 3 and Model Y are ramping up in Shanghai, and the vehicles will soon be built at Gigafactory Texas and Gigafactory Berlin, as well.

During a drone flyover, Twitter user @bentv_sh found a startling amount of Model 3 and Y vehicles at Gigafactory Shanghai. Fresh out of production, these vehicles are being stored in the parking lot waiting to be delivered to new owners.

Tesla sold more than 180,000 Model 3 and Y vehicles in Q1 of 2021, a record number of vehicle deliveries for the company. Tesla expects to only increase deliveries and production as the year goes on. Tesla could possibly sell more than 1 million cars this year for the first time, according to a rumored phone call from Musk as reported in Torque News.

Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicle news.

(Photo Model Y courtesy of Tesla)

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Could An Amazon Split Foreshadow Dow Jones Industrial Inclusion?
Coinbase, Digital Currency Group Make Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential Companies List Alongside Tesla, Amazon, Other Giants
Nio Working On Lower-Priced Model With Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery: Report
Technology Platform Transforms Video Conferencing with Multi-Share Collaboration
Tesla Shares Fall To Important Support Level
52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles Elon Musk EVs ShanghaiTech