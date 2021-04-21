Tesla Prepares For Launch In India With New Hires, Corporate Office And Showroom

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is currently expanding its factory in Shanghai and building two new factories in Berlin and Texas. But Tesla isn't done yet, as it looks like the company is now moving into India.

Tesla fan site Tesmanian shared the first corporate office location for Tesla in India, potentially in Mumbai's prime Lower Parel-Worli area. Additionally, spaces are being looked at for the Tesla store, though no details were given. In the past, Tesla usually has a showroom where potential customers can come see the cars, sit in them and even go for a test drive.

Sources say the One World Center, located in the Nucleus office park, is one of the main contenders for the Tesla deal, which is currently under review.

Tesmanian also found out that Tesla hired Manuj Khurana to lead policy and business development efforts in India. Tesla has also hired Nishant Nishant as charging manager, which will have him working on Supercharging, Destination and Home Charging solutions for Tesla India. Another new hire is Chithra Thomas as the country's HR leader.

Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicle news.

(Photo: Tesla Model 3 courtesy of Tesla)