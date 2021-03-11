 Skip to main content

Elon Musk Says Tesla Cybertruck Can Power A Tiny House

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2021 1:13pm   Comments
The Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Cybertruck is one of the most anticipated vehicles releasing soon. With up to 500 miles of range, 14,000 pounds towing capacity, and no paint, the truck has a comparably affordable price.

Now, CEO Elon Musk has responded on Twitter saying the Cybertruck will be capable of powering a mini house. The tweet he was responding to showed a render of the Cybertruck pulling what looked to be a full camper style fifth wheel home.

Before the reveal, Musk asked fans on Twitter what they would like to see in the final Cybertruck release. Tons of comments poured in, including a 240v outlet, which could be used to charge another EV, run heavy-duty power tools, or even power a small house or partially power a larger home.

Tesla's Cybertruck is expected to have initial deliveries at the end of 2021, with a larger rollout in 2022. The vehicle will be produced at Tesla's as yet unfinished Gigafactory Texas.

