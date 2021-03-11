Elon Musk Says Tesla Cybertruck Can Power A Tiny House

The Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Cybertruck is one of the most anticipated vehicles releasing soon. With up to 500 miles of range, 14,000 pounds towing capacity, and no paint, the truck has a comparably affordable price.

Now, CEO Elon Musk has responded on Twitter saying the Cybertruck will be capable of powering a mini house. The tweet he was responding to showed a render of the Cybertruck pulling what looked to be a full camper style fifth wheel home.

Yes — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 11, 2021

Before the reveal, Musk asked fans on Twitter what they would like to see in the final Cybertruck release. Tons of comments poured in, including a 240v outlet, which could be used to charge another EV, run heavy-duty power tools, or even power a small house or partially power a larger home.

Tesla's Cybertruck is expected to have initial deliveries at the end of 2021, with a larger rollout in 2022. The vehicle will be produced at Tesla's as yet unfinished Gigafactory Texas.

