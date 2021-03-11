Video Shows Tesla Model 3 Accelerating Away From Attempted Carjacking

All Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) vehicles sold today are surrounded by cameras, and if the owner chooses, those cameras are always recording. This comes standard on every Tesla and is referred to as TeslaCam or sentry mode.

Draper Younce, the driver of a Tesla Model 3, was surprised when an armed man ran up to his car and tried to steal the vehicle at gunpoint, he said on Twitter.

The incident occurred March 5 in Jacksonville, Florida, according to a GoFundMe page linked underneath the video.

He attributes his safety to the car's fast acceleration.

Commenters responding to the post say the Model 3's unique door handles also helped, as the would be car-thief reached for a traditional car handle, but was left with nothing to grab.

Attempted carjacking Tesla! Acceleration, doors and cameras save my life! I got a bullet hole in my car now. I need a bullet prof one @elonmusk can I trade in? Y’all can do some tests on a M3 ability to take a hollow point! 15 years in the military 8 deployed and shot first in US pic.twitter.com/O8rnsmDxHC — Draper Younce (@DraperYounce) March 7, 2021

Younce later shared pictures of the damage along with a screenshot of the attacker. The bullet was just inches from missing Younce and hit the bottom of the B-pillar on the car, shattering the glass and leaving a large bullet hole.

Musk responded to the story on Twitter with a "Wow!" Younce is unharmed, and said he's now taking his car to be repaired at a Tesla service center.

