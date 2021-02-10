Teslas Have Failed Every Edmunds EV Range Test

When it comes to electric vehicles, one of the most important statistics is range.

Charging takes longer than a quick fill-up with gas, so EV owners need to be able to go for long stretches without refueling, and also have a good amount of time to plug in and recharge.

As with gas-powered cars, the EPA has standard testing it uses to determines an electric vehicle's efficiency and range per full charge. Also similar to gas cars, the standardized testing is not always a great reflection of real-world results.

Tesla Flunks Edmunds Testing: Edmunds, an online automotive information resource, has done its fair share of testing of a wide range of vehicles to determine their electric range and compare it to EPA results.

Unfortunately for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), the results do not look good for the American EV manufacturer.

In all Tesla vehicles Edmunds has tested, the real-world range has fallen short of Tesla's published EPA estimates.

While it could seem a flaw in the EPA test method, other manufacturers are exceeding these estimates. In the case of the Porsche Taycan, the vehicle 59% more range in the real world when compared to EPA estimates, Edmunds said.

The worst performer on the list, Tesla's 2018 Model 3 Performance, achieved 17% fewer miles in the real world compared to EPA estimates.

The news is not all bad for Tesla. Although it fell short of estimates, the company still holds two of the top five spots for the overall longest range achieved by an electric vehicle in Edmund's tests.

And similar to other vehicles on the list, the efficiency of Tesla's vehicles is slightly better than in testing.

It does raise the question, if all vehicles are undergoing the same tests, why are Tesla's vehicles faring worse in the real world?

Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.

Photo courtesy of Tesla.