Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Teslas Have Failed Every Edmunds EV Range Test

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 10, 2021 5:20pm   Comments
Share:
Teslas Have Failed Every Edmunds EV Range Test

When it comes to electric vehicles, one of the most important statistics is range.

Charging takes longer than a quick fill-up with gas, so EV owners need to be able to go for long stretches without refueling, and also have a good amount of time to plug in and recharge. 

As with gas-powered cars, the EPA has standard testing it uses to determines an electric vehicle's efficiency and range per full charge. Also similar to gas cars, the standardized testing is not always a great reflection of real-world results.

Tesla Flunks Edmunds Testing: Edmunds, an online automotive information resource, has done its fair share of testing of a wide range of vehicles to determine their electric range and compare it to EPA results.

Unfortunately for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), the results do not look good for the American EV manufacturer. 

In all Tesla vehicles Edmunds has tested, the real-world range has fallen short of Tesla's published EPA estimates.

While it could seem a flaw in the EPA test method, other manufacturers are exceeding these estimates. In the case of the Porsche Taycan, the vehicle 59% more range in the real world when compared to EPA estimates, Edmunds said.

The worst performer on the list, Tesla's 2018 Model 3 Performance, achieved 17% fewer miles in the real world compared to EPA estimates.

The news is not all bad for Tesla. Although it fell short of estimates, the company still holds two of the top five spots for the overall longest range achieved by an electric vehicle in Edmund's tests.

And similar to other vehicles on the list, the efficiency of Tesla's vehicles is slightly better than in testing.

It does raise the question, if all vehicles are undergoing the same tests, why are Tesla's vehicles faring worse in the real world?

Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.

Photo courtesy of Tesla.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Tesla's Latest Software Update Brings TikTok, Updated Music To Cars In China
Tilray's Reddit Rally Is Over, Analyst Says: 'Large Downside Risk Ahead'
Potential Partners For An Apple Car Grow In Number, With Nissan The Latest To Express Interest
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Musk: Tesla's Autopilot Must Do The Right Thing 'Even If A UFO Lands In The Middle of the Road'
Tesla Battery Supplier LG Energy Solution Gets Favorable Verdict In Legal Spat With SK Innovation
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Edmunds electric vehicles EVsTech Media Best of Benzinga