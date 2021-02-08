Tesla To Hire More People For Autopilot Labeling Team As FSD Comes Closer To Reality

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is hard at work on autonomous cars. CEO Elon Musk believes Tesla will achieve level 5 autonomy with its vehicles this year, which means the steering wheel would be optional as the car would be fully capable of driving itself. Tesla is currently using its self-driving software in a closed beta, showing the company's current self-driving progress.

Now, Teslarati has shared Tesla's post on LinkedIn looking to hire more datalabelers at Gigafactory New York.

Tesla uses humans to annotate images taken from its fleet of camera-surrounded vehicles. While Tesla's vehicles already have a good foundation for the basics such as traffic lights and lane lines, there are often new situations being encountered, and at these times, a human comes in to tell the label the images and help develop Tesla's AI.

The jobs seem to be going fast. While Data Annotation Lead and Data Annotation Supervisor positions are still available, Tesla's Data Annotation Specialist position has been removed from its website after being added just last month. As Tesla adds more vehicles to the road, the company collects more and more data.

Photo courtesy of Tesla