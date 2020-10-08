Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta Update Expected In Weeks: Musk

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is working on a general full-self driving solution that would turn its vehicles into autonomous cars capable of driving themselves.

Tesla owners can spend $8,000 to purchase the automaker's full self-driving ssoftware package, which is capable of reacting to stop signs and stop lights, navigating freeway interchanges and exiting a freeway without driver intervention.

Now CEO Elon Musk has said on Twitter that in a few weeks, the next update to this software will enter a limited beta program.

This includes employees, and could even include some customers that have agreed not to share details with the public.

Waymo is impressive, but a highly specialized solution. The Tesla approach is a general solution. The latest build is capable of zero intervention drives. Will release limited beta in a few weeks. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 8, 2020

Musk says the latest update will allow the possibility of zero interventions. While drivers would still need to be ready to take over at any time, it's possible this means a vehicle could drive from point A to point B without any driver input.

Tesla's system is capable of this now on highways with drivers remaining in control. It's a normal occurence for a Tesla to drive on-ramp to off-ramp without driver input. Many examples can be seen from owners on YouTube.

Benzinga's Take: While full self-driving from Tesla is years late, it seems the time is finally getting closer.

Once this software is released, it won't matter that it was released in 2021 or 2017. It will be here, and could lead to billions or even trillions in revenue for Tesla if the company can create a robotaxi service.

Tesla also often raises the price of the software when new features are released, which could translate into additional revenue.

Photo courtesy of Tesla.