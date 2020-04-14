Enthusiast Gaming Partners With Fantasy Sports Platform Monkey Knife Fight

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc., (OTC: ENGMF) (TSD: EGLX), the world’s largest network of gamers and esports fans, formally announced its partnership with Monkey Knife Fight (MKF), helping bridge the gap between fantasy sports and esports.

“We’ve been closely watching the significant growth of the esports and gaming industry, and the size and power of the audience is undeniable,” said Bill Asher, founder and CEO, Monkey Knife Fight. “With more people staying at home, and traditional sports leagues being suspended, right now is a great opportunity for us to reach and engage with gaming and esports fans.”

Now, via Enthusiast’s gaming network, Monkey Knife Fight will quickly scale it’s content across the North American region, reaching hundreds of websites, YouTube channels, as well as millions of avid gamers. According to the founders, the development bodes will Enthusiast’s long-term vision to leverage technology in developing relationships and better engaging with hardcore gamers via the events and content business.

“We have seen fundamental shifts in how audiences consume content,” said Adrian Montgomery, CEO of Enthusiast Gaming. “Our platform of diverse assets allows us to partner with brands like Monkey Knife fight, and provide a customized marketing solution to drive esports fans to its rapidly growing fantasy sports platform.”

To learn more about Enthusiast Gaming and become a part of the community, visit enthusiastgaming.com.

Photo by Mali Maeder from Pexels.