Crowdstrike's CEO On Iran's Potential Cyberwarfare Response

The Iranian government and hackers it backs could respond to the targeted killing of the country's top general Qassem Soleimani through cyber warfare, Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) CEO George Kurtz said Monday on CNBC's "Mad Money."

Iran could opt against a military response against the U.S. or allied targets and instead order a kinetic or cyber retaliation against U.S. targets, Kurtz told "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer.

What's important to keep in mind is that these types of attacks "happen all the time" behind the scenes, the cybersecurity CEO said.

Crowdstrike offers defenses for enterprise cloud infrastructures through artificial intelligence. The company's main product, Falcon, helps enterprises protect against both known and unknown malware.

As companies continue shifting their resources to the cloud, it is important for them to protect themselves, Kurtz said.

Crowdstrike stands out in the cybersecurity group by using AI and data from prior attacks to help prevent new ones, he said.

"We look at the previous attacks, how they operated and their techniques, and we're able to program that into our Falcon platform so we can identify attacks that have never been seen before, particularly attacks from nation-state adversaries."

Most people fail to grasp the extent of cybersecurity threats — not just from Iran, but from all nation-state adversaries, the CEO said.

Attempts are made 24/7 to hack or attack American corporations and critical infrastructure, Kurtz said.

