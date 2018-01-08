Market Overview

Nintendo's Switch Becomes Its Fastest-Selling Console Ever

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 08, 2018 2:11pm   Comments
Nintendo's Switch Surpasses Wii's Record Sales, Shares Up
The Market In 5 Minutes: Fake Comments, Crypto For IoT, Apple Lawsuits, Retail Sales

There's little doubt that Nintendo Co., Ltd (ADR) (OTC: NTDOY)'s Switch console has been a tremendous success for the company. But how it ranks against sales of prior consoles remains a surprise to many as the Switch has become Nintendo's best selling console by many metrics.

What You Need To Know

Nintendo sold nearly five million Switch units in the first 10 months in the U.S. and more than 10 million units across the world, Statista noted. On the domestic front, the strong sales data implies the Switch has "beat both of its predecessors out of the gate" and did so in the face of supply constraints in the first few months.

By comparison, the Wii U saw disappointing sales in its first 10 months as Nintendo sold fewer than two million units in the U.S.

Why It's Important

The Wii U likely saw poor sales due to a "mediocre" lineup of games that were initially available, Statista said. But the company likely learned from this blunder and offered plenty of "must-have" games in the Switch's first year. In fact, three of the top selling titles are owned by more than half of all Switch console owners in the U.S.

What's Next?

Nintendo's stock has gained more than 80 percent over the past year and investors are hoping the Switch's strong momentum could propel the stock even higher.

Infographic: Nintendo Switch Beats Its Predecessors Out of the Gates | Statista You will find more statistics at Statista

