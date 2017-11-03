Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL)'s stock hit a new all-time high on Friday of $174.26 as expectations for strong iPhone X sales remain high. The $1,000 high-end smartphone is available for sale, and a plethora of notable tech and finance blogs got their hands on the phone and offered an initial take.

CNBC: The Best Smartphone

CNBC's Todd Haselton described the iPhone X as being the "best smartphone you can buy."

The screen, made by Samsung and then fine-tuned by Apple's engineers, is the "best display" ever seen on a smartphone, Haselton said.

Coupled with "really loud" front-facing speakers, the iPhone X is a great device to watch videos and movies, and the hardened glass-and-steel across the border is the best Apple has made, he said.

"When you pick up the iPhone X, it feels like a $1,000 phone."

Wired: 'The One'

Wired's Steven Levy said the iPhone X is strong enough to convince millions of consumers to upgrade.

The phone offers a big screen but in a compact form factor, Levy said. Users will have to get used to the absence of a home button, but that isn't a bad thing, Levy said.

The iPhone X's upgraded camera turns in crisp photos, and the more powerful battery functions as advertised, Levy said.

"Yes, this is the one," the Wired reviewer said.

Mashable:'Changes Everything'

Mashable's Lance Ulanoff said the iPhone X is not just a new iPhone, but rather a roadmap for all future iPhones.

The new phone is heavier than the iPhone 7 and users will certainly feel a difference, Ulanoff said. The screen "blows away" the one used in the iPhone 8, the reviewer said.

The facial recognition feature to unlock the device is faster than the prior Touch ID sequence, Ulanoff said.

"All of it is so beautiful," the Mashable reviewer said.

New York Times: 'The Best iPhone Ever'

The New York Times' Brian Chen said the iPhone X represents a big leap forward from prior devices.

The new controls are a struggle at first and less technologically savvy users may experience some trouble, Chen said.

The upgraded camera is very much a "wow factor" and a "major draw" for many users, according to the Times.

The iPhone 8 just as fast as the iPhone X, simpler to use and more familiar to core iPhone customers, Chen said.

"Splurge on the iPhone X" only if you are a tech-crazed individual or "willing to get up early to line up for a $999 phone," he said.

