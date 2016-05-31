Read More

Zoomlion is among China's most diversified construction machinery companies, and a market share leader in most product categories. With its superior access to the capital markets, Zoomlion has been a key beneficiary of China's sustained infrastructure spending. Having expanded its operations through a mix of both organic growth and active M&A, the company holds sway in dominating market share in two key segments: concrete machinery and crane machinery. At the same time, Zoomlion enjoys market dominance in China's sanitary machinery business.