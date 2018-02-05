Benzinga Pro
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF
VYM
:AMEX
Sector:
Industry:
86.73
0.09 (0.1%)
Data as of Mar 13, 2018
Prev. Close
86.64
Price Open
86.97
Volume
332,698
Day's Range
86.65 - 87.2662
52 Wk Range
-
50 Day Moving Avg.
86.64
PE Ratio
0
Shares Outstanding
Market Cap
A Nifty Idea For International Dividends
ETF Professor
Mon, 05 Feb 2018 18:14:44 -0400
S&P Reports Record Dividend Payments, Falling Yields
Wayne Duggan
Thu, 19 Oct 2017 15:20:20 -0400
A Venerable Vanguard Dividend ETF
ETF Professor
Thu, 21 Sep 2017 09:08:31 -0400
Is Mattel A Dividend Trap?
Tatro Capital
Tue, 16 May 2017 13:50:15 -0400
How The Fed Can Affect These Dividend ETFs
ETF Professor
Tue, 14 Mar 2017 10:16:16 -0400
A Solid Start For This Dividend ETF
ETF Professor
Tue, 21 Feb 2017 08:16:19 -0400
Intriguing International Income Ideas
ETF Professor
Fri, 10 Feb 2017 14:22:28 -0400
Get 5 Dividend ETFs In 1 With This New ETF
ETF Professor
Tue, 04 Oct 2016 13:44:48 -0400
Value And Yield Meet In This Dividend ETF
ETF Professor
Mon, 27 Jun 2016 14:23:45 -0400
This Dividend ETF Soars...For A Price
ETF Professor
Mon, 06 Jun 2016 12:11:57 -0400
DVY: A Few Positive Developments
Seeking Alpha
4 days ago
Implied Correlation Index Flashes A Buy Signal
Seeking Alpha
Feb 20, 2018
The IM-Capital Strength 20-Stock Universe Of The Russell 1000: Update February 2018
Seeking Alpha
Feb 19, 2018
River Wealth Advisors LLC Buys iShares MSCI EAFE, Constellation Brands Inc, Vanguard High ...
GuruFocus
Feb 09, 2018
Using Dividends To Create That New 60/40 Balanced Portfolio
Seeking Alpha
Feb 08, 2018
Retirement: How To Earn 5% Plus Income From A Diversified ETF Portfolio
Seeking Alpha
Feb 06, 2018
Blue Sky Asset Management, LLC Buys PowerShares Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity St, SPDR ...
GuruFocus
Feb 05, 2018
Dimension Capital Management Partners Buys Vanguard High Dividend Yield, iShares Currency ...
GuruFocus
Jan 30, 2018
Retirement: Where Could You Get Safe 6% Income?
Seeking Alpha
Jan 27, 2018
Brick & Kyle, Associates Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market, Boeing Co, iShares Nasdaq ...
GuruFocus
Jan 24, 2018
