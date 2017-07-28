Benzinga Pro
Vanguard Extended Market ETF
VXF
:AMEX
Sector:
Industry:
116.53
-0.2 (-0.17%)
Data as of Mar 13, 2018
Prev. Close
116.73
Price Open
117.31
Volume
95,902
Day's Range
116.44 - 117.3641
52 Wk Range
-
50 Day Moving Avg.
113.14
PE Ratio
0
Shares Outstanding
Market Cap
Extend Market Exposure With This ETF
ETF Professor
Fri, 28 Jul 2017 09:30:05 -0400
Believe It: A Vanguard ETF Bleeding Assets
ETF Professor
Tue, 13 Sep 2016 13:20:15 -0400
This ETF Turns On The Blender
ETF Professor
Mon, 09 Nov 2015 11:05:23 -0400
Greece, Financial And Extended Market ETFs To Watch This Week
David Fabian
Sun, 21 Jun 2015 10:48:16 -0400
Quantum Trading Strategies CIO On Twitter's Dick Costolo: 'I Don't Think It Matters Whether He Stays Or Goes'
Benzinga News Desk
Mon, 22 Dec 2014 17:28:56 -0400
Vanguard Ups The Ante In ETF Fee War
ETF Professor
Thu, 26 Apr 2012 14:38:55 -0400
GeoEye Earnings Preview: EPS and Sales Growth Expected
Nelson Hem
Mon, 12 Mar 2012 06:21:39 -0400
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Vanguard Extended Market ETF Looks to Continue to Trade Above its Annual-High Share Price Today (VXF)
Chip Brian
Mar 31, 2011
Vanguard Extended Market ETF: 52-Week High Recently Eclipsed (VXF)
Chip Brian
Feb 17, 2011
Vanguard Extended Market ETF Looks to Continue to Trade Above its Annual-High Share Price Today (VXF)
Chip Brian
Feb 14, 2011
Watch for Continued Gains in Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (VXF)
Chip Brian
Jan 12, 2011
SmarTrend Detects Potential Break Out In Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (VXF)
Chip Brian
Dec 21, 2010
Vanguard Extended Market ETF Looks to Continue to Trade Above its Annual-High Share Price Today (VXF)
Chip Brian
Dec 06, 2010
Watch for Continued Gains in Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (VXF)
Chip Brian
Dec 03, 2010
Vanguard Extended Market ETF: 52-Week High Recently Eclipsed (VXF)
Chip Brian
Nov 05, 2010
SmarTrend's Candlestick Scanner Detects Bearish Inside Day Pattern for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (VXF)
Comtex News
Mar 25, 2010
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Partner Headlines
Horizon Kinetics Buys CME Group Inc, Cboe Global Markets Inc, Vanguard Extended Market, Sells ...
GuruFocus
21 hours ago
Implied Correlation Index Flashes A Buy Signal
Seeking Alpha
Feb 20, 2018
Phillips Financial Management, Llc Buys SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond, Sells iShares ...
GuruFocus
Feb 01, 2018
Northstar Group, Inc. Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond, iShares Core Moderate Allocation, Vanguard ...
GuruFocus
Jan 31, 2018
Mauldin: The Alarming Pension Crisis Math
Seeking Alpha
Nov 29, 2017
An Essential Earnings Season Recap
Seeking Alpha
Nov 29, 2017
Hefren-Tillotson, Inc. Buys iShares International Select Dividend, Sells iShares MSCI Eurozone, ...
GuruFocus
Oct 17, 2017
Which Is A Better Value Play: Apple Or Microsoft?
Investor's Business Daily
Aug 09, 2017
Do You Own Stocks That Are Protected By A Wide Moat?
Investor's Business Daily
Aug 08, 2017
Ballentine Partners, LLC Buys Vanguard REIT ETF - DNQ, iShares Cohen & Steers REIT, ...
GuruFocus
Aug 03, 2017
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
