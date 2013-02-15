Benzinga Pro
Sector:
Industry:
135.80
0 (0%)
Data as of Mar 13, 2018
Prev. Close
135.8
Price Open
Volume
0
Day's Range
-
52 Wk Range
-
50 Day Moving Avg.
130.21
PE Ratio
0
Shares Outstanding
Market Cap
ETFs Skirting Herbalife Saga...For Now
ETF Professor
Fri, 15 Feb 2013 13:44:38 -0400
S&P Capital IQ Highlights 3 Contrarian ETFs (IEZ, VWO, VOT)
ETF Professor
Fri, 01 Jun 2012 18:35:26 -0400
Vanguard Ups The Ante In ETF Fee War
ETF Professor
Thu, 26 Apr 2012 14:38:55 -0400
Chipotle Mexican Grill Earnings Preview: Double-Digit EPS, Sales Growth Expected
Nelson Hem
Wed, 18 Apr 2012 07:17:14 -0400
PVH Earnings Preview: Double-Digit EPS and Sales Growth Expected
Nelson Hem
Mon, 26 Mar 2012 06:46:01 -0400
VeriFone Earnings Preview: Double-Digit EPS, Sales Growth Expected
Nelson Hem
Sat, 03 Mar 2012 17:54:51 -0400
Watson Pharmaceuticals Earnings Preview
Nelson Hem
Mon, 25 Jul 2011 11:13:30 -0400
Chipotle Mexican Grill Earnings Preview
Nelson Hem
Mon, 18 Jul 2011 09:16:56 -0400
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund Looks to Continue to Trade Above its Annual-High Share Price Today (VOT)
Chip Brian
Jul 07, 2011
Partner Headlines
Implied Correlation Index Flashes A Buy Signal
Seeking Alpha
Feb 20, 2018
Baystate Wealth Management LLC Buys , WisdomTree U.S. ...
GuruFocus
Jan 23, 2018
McQueen, Ball & Associates Inc. Buys Vanguard Large-Cap, Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth, Wal-Mart ...
GuruFocus
Jan 04, 2018
Mauldin: The Alarming Pension Crisis Math
Seeking Alpha
Nov 29, 2017
An Essential Earnings Season Recap
Seeking Alpha
Nov 29, 2017
Truepoint, Inc. Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets, Vanguard ...
GuruFocus
Nov 17, 2017
Lincoln National Corp Buys SPDR S&P Dividend, iShares Core S&P 5……, iShares Edge ...
GuruFocus
Aug 07, 2017
PHH Investments, Ltd. Buys iShares Core U.S. ...
GuruFocus
Aug 03, 2017
CAPROCK Group, Inc. Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets, Vanguard ...
GuruFocus
Jul 27, 2017
Sage Financial Group Inc Buys Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF - DNQ, Schwab U.S. ...
GuruFocus
Jul 27, 2017
Benzinga is a fast-growing, dynamic and innovative financial media outlet that empowers investors with high-quality, unique content.
