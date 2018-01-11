Benzinga Pro
Marketfy
Financial Data & APIs
Events
Premarket Prep
Membership is Free
What are you waiting for? Sign up now!
Name:
Username available!
Username taken!
Email:
Email available!
Email taken!
Password:
Leave blank:
OR
Free Account Login
Click here to access your premium account
Username or email:
Password:
OR
Forgot password?
Looking for
?
CLICK HERE
Contribute
Login
Join
Benzinga - Feed Your Mind.
News
Earnings
Guidance
Dividends
M&A
Buybacks
Legal
Interviews
Management
Retail Sales
Offerings
IPOs
Insider Trades
Biotech/FDA
Markets
Pre-Market
After Hours
Movers
Forex
Commodities
Options
Binary Options
Bonds
Futures
Global Economics
Previews
Reviews
Small-Cap
Cryptocurrency
Ratings
Analyst Color
Downgrades
Upgrades
Initiations
Price Target
Ideas
Long Ideas
Short Ideas
Technicals
From The Press
Jim Cramer
Rumors
ETFs
Tech
Start-Ups
Fintech
Investing
Best Online Brokers
Personal Finance
Compare Brokers
TD Ameritrade Review
Ally Invest Review
Etrade Review
Personal Capital Review
Tradestation Review
Market Overview
Tickers
Articles
Keywords
Search by keyword...
googlecse
More From VNQ
Summary
Ideas
Twitter ($VNQ)
All News
Analyst Coverage
Analyst Ratings
News Coverage
News
General
Contracts
Dividend Summaries
Dividend Calendar
Events
FDA
M&A
Offerings
Stock Split
Media
Buybacks
Insider Trades
Press Releases
Earnings
Earning Summaries
Earnings Calendar
Guidance Summaries
Vanguard REIT ETF - DNQ ETF
VNQ
:AMEX
Add to Watchlist +
{{ portfolio.portfolio_name }}
You have no watchlists at this time, click "Manage watchlists" to create your first watchlist.
Manage watchlists
Sector:
Industry:
75.91
0 (0%)
Data as of Mar 13, 2018
Prev. Close
75.91
Price Open
Volume
0
Day's Range
-
52 Wk Range
-
50 Day Moving Avg.
78.95
PE Ratio
0
Shares Outstanding
Market Cap
Trade VNQ stock with
recommended broker Ally Invest
. Commissions as low as $3.95.
1d
5d
1m
3m
1y
5y
YTD
Analyst Rating
View All Ratings
Headlines
Press Releases
Death Of A (Real Estate) Salesman
Brett Hershman
Thu, 11 Jan 2018 12:37:43 -0400
A Big REIT ETF Is Changing Indexes
ETF Professor
Fri, 17 Nov 2017 14:18:26 -0400
Bisnow Zooms In On Detroit Development: 'It's Cooler Today To Be A Detroiter Than A New Yorker'
Dustin Blitchok
Thu, 21 Sep 2017 15:47:03 -0400
What Sectors Should Investors Buy And Avoid Given Weak American Dollar?
Jayson Derrick
Thu, 20 Jul 2017 09:04:21 -0400
Going Global With A Real Estate ETF
ETF Professor
Tue, 27 Jun 2017 10:00:14 -0400
2016 Was A Record Breaking Year For Quicken Loans
Wayne Duggan
Tue, 07 Mar 2017 15:59:41 -0400
Manhattan Real Estate Market Recharged Post-Election, Says Developer
Brett Hershman
Mon, 30 Jan 2017 12:11:38 -0400
Remember This Analyst's 'Sell Everything' Call At The Beginning Of 2016?
Wayne Duggan
Fri, 30 Dec 2016 14:36:41 -0400
A New REIT ETF Gets Smart
ETF Professor
Wed, 05 Oct 2016 14:31:30 -0400
Avoid Fed Shenanigans With This Real Estate ETF
ETF Professor
Mon, 12 Sep 2016 08:32:43 -0400
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
Investor Uprising Reports on REIT Stock Rise
PRWeb
May 22, 2012
Investor Uprising Releases REIT Report
PRWeb
May 04, 2012
Sellers Abandoning Shares of Vanguard REIT ETF on 1.4x Above-Average Volume (VNQ)
Chip Brian
Aug 08, 2011
Vanguard REIT ETF Looks to Continue to Trade Above its Annual-High Share Price Today (VNQ)
Chip Brian
Jul 21, 2011
Vanguard REIT ETF Has Returned 8.5% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (VNQ)
Chip Brian
Jun 07, 2011
Vanguard REIT ETF: The Winning Streak Continues (VNQ)
Chip Brian
May 31, 2011
Buyers Accumulate Shares of Vanguard REIT ETF, Up 1.3% (VNQ)
Chip Brian
May 31, 2011
Vanguard REIT ETF Up 11.2% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (VNQ)
Chip Brian
May 28, 2011
Vanguard REIT ETF Up 9.9% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (VNQ)
Chip Brian
May 16, 2011
9.6% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Vanguard REIT ETF Call (VNQ)
Chip Brian
May 10, 2011
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
Partner Headlines
The Digital Footrace: 4 Reasons Landlords Need To Invest In Technology Now
Seeking Alpha
3 hours ago
U.S. Stocks And REITs Top Last Week's Winners List
Seeking Alpha
23 hours ago
Industrial REITs: Only A Trade War Can Spoil The Good Times
Seeking Alpha
23 hours ago
Trends For New Home Sale Prices At The Beginning Of 2018
Seeking Alpha
1 day ago
Boom! Why Goldilocks May Love Real Estate Stocks Again
Seeking Alpha
3 days ago
REITs Deliver Best Week Since 2016
Seeking Alpha
3 days ago
REITs continue 2018 decline with brutal February
Seeking Alpha
3 days ago
Self-storage and net lease REITs win favor at Goldman
Seeking Alpha
3 days ago
Kellogg W K Foundation Trust Buys MuleSoft Inc, Sells iShares Russell –……… Value, ...
GuruFocus
4 days ago
The State Of REITs: March 2018 Edition
Seeking Alpha
4 days ago
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
Brokerage Center
Compare All Online Brokerages
Benzinga is a fast-growing, dynamic and innovative financial media outlet that empowers investors with high-quality, unique content.
Popular Channels
Analyst Ratings
Be Your Own Boss
ETFs
Economics
Forex
Hot
News
Options
Press Releases
Start-ups
Tech
Tools & Features
Affiliate Program
PreMarket Prep
Feeds
News Widget
Real Time Feed
Sitemap
Submit News Tips
About Benzinga
About Us
Licensing and APIs
Apps (iOS and Android)
Fintech Awards
Blog
Syndication
In the News
Careers
Service Status
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Benzinga Partners
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING)
© Copyright Benzinga
Benzinga - Feed Your Mind
try pro
News
Markets
Ratings
Ideas
Tech
Small-Cap
Personal Finance
Premium Products