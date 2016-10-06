Benzinga Pro
Marketfy
Financial Data & APIs
Events
Premarket Prep
Membership is Free
What are you waiting for? Sign up now!
Name:
Username available!
Username taken!
Email:
Email available!
Email taken!
Password:
Leave blank:
OR
Free Account Login
Click here to access your premium account
Username or email:
Password:
OR
Forgot password?
Looking for
?
CLICK HERE
Contribute
Login
Join
Benzinga - Feed Your Mind.
News
Earnings
Guidance
Dividends
M&A
Buybacks
Legal
Interviews
Management
Retail Sales
Offerings
IPOs
Insider Trades
Biotech/FDA
Markets
Pre-Market
After Hours
Movers
Forex
Commodities
Options
Binary Options
Bonds
Futures
Global Economics
Previews
Reviews
Small-Cap
Cryptocurrency
Ratings
Analyst Color
Downgrades
Upgrades
Initiations
Price Target
Ideas
Long Ideas
Short Ideas
Technicals
From The Press
Jim Cramer
Rumors
ETFs
Tech
Start-Ups
Fintech
Investing
Best Online Brokers
Personal Finance
Compare Brokers
TD Ameritrade Review
Ally Invest Review
Etrade Review
Personal Capital Review
Tradestation Review
Market Overview
Tickers
Articles
Keywords
Search by keyword...
googlecse
More From EWX
Summary
Ideas
Twitter ($EWX)
All News
Analyst Coverage
Analyst Ratings
News Coverage
News
General
Contracts
Dividend Summaries
Dividend Calendar
Events
FDA
M&A
Offerings
Stock Split
Media
Buybacks
Insider Trades
Press Releases
Earnings
Earning Summaries
Earnings Calendar
Guidance Summaries
SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF
EWX
:AMEX
Add to Watchlist +
{{ portfolio.portfolio_name }}
You have no watchlists at this time, click "Manage watchlists" to create your first watchlist.
Manage watchlists
Sector:
Industry:
53.12
-0.17 (-0.32%)
Data as of Mar 13, 2018
Prev. Close
53.29
Price Open
53.11
Volume
22,582
Day's Range
52.93 - 53.18
52 Wk Range
-
50 Day Moving Avg.
52.77
PE Ratio
0
Shares Outstanding
Market Cap
Trade EWX stock with
recommended broker Ally Invest
. Commissions as low as $3.95.
1d
5d
1m
3m
1y
5y
YTD
Analyst Rating
View All Ratings
Headlines
Press Releases
A Hidden Gem Among Emerging Markets ETFs
ETF Professor
Thu, 06 Oct 2016 09:41:19 -0400
Putin Meets With France's Hollande; Says Hopes for Ceasefire Agreement in E. Ukraine Soon -Reuters
Charles Gross
Sat, 06 Dec 2014 11:16:57 -0400
Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETFs Rebounding
ETF Professor
Mon, 09 Sep 2013 14:25:59 -0400
S&P Raises Mexican Outlook to Positive from Stable
Paul Quintaro
Tue, 12 Mar 2013 14:58:52 -0400
This Small-Cap ETF is Looking Good
ETF Professor
Thu, 31 Jan 2013 18:59:35 -0400
Small-Cap ETFs Showing Signs Rally is Endangered
ETF Professor
Wed, 30 Jan 2013 18:53:25 -0400
Itau Increases Mexico's 2013 Growth Forecast to 3.5% from 3.3% -Bloomberg
Paul Quintaro
Wed, 30 Jan 2013 17:46:04 -0400
Reminder: Dividend ETFs Are Long-Term Investments
ETF Professor
Wed, 24 Oct 2012 08:25:37 -0400
Mexico Central Bank Leaves Overnight Rate Unchanged at 4.5%
Paul Quintaro
Fri, 07 Sep 2012 10:01:44 -0400
Institutions Increasing Use Of ETFs
ETF Professor
Thu, 17 May 2012 03:01:41 -0400
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
Volume Spike Detected in Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Small Cap ETF as They Move Higher on 22.6x Above-Average Volume (EWX)
Chip Brian
Feb 01, 2011
Trading Higher on Heavy Volume are Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Small Cap ETF on 3.2x Above-Average Volume (EWX)
Chip Brian
Jan 26, 2011
Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Small Cap ETF are Moving Higher on 1.8x Above-Average Volume (EWX)
Chip Brian
Jan 12, 2011
SPDR S&P Emerging Small Cap ETF: 52-Week High Recently Eclipsed (EWX)
Chip Brian
Nov 04, 2010
Watch for Continued Gains in Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Small Cap ETF (EWX)
Chip Brian
Oct 01, 2010
Watch for Continued Gains in Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Small Cap ETF (EWX)
Chip Brian
Sep 24, 2010
SPDR S&P Emerging Small Cap ETF: The Winning Streak Continues (EWX)
Chip Brian
Sep 20, 2010
Watch for Continued Gains in Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Small Cap ETF (EWX)
Comtex News
Sep 13, 2010
SmarTrend Detects Potential Break Out In Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Small Cap ETF (EWX)
Comtex News
Sep 09, 2010
SmarTrend's Candlestick Scanner Detects Bullish Harami Pattern for SPDR S&P Emerging Small Cap ETF (EWX)
Comtex News
Apr 29, 2010
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
Partner Headlines
Lacalle: This Is The Biggest Market Risk Right Now
Seeking Alpha
9 hours ago
EM Vs. DM Macro And Markets
Seeking Alpha
Jan 05, 2018
SPDR Funds announces semi-annual distribution
Seeking Alpha
Dec 18, 2017
Symmetry Partner, LLC Buys iShares MSCI EAFE Value, iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor, ...
GuruFocus
Nov 09, 2017
Friedenthal Financial Buys iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, WisdomTree Japan ...
GuruFocus
Jul 25, 2017
Emerging Market ETF (EWX) Hits New 52-Week High
Zacks
Jun 07, 2017
Martin & Co Inc Buys iShares U.S. Insurance, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, CVS ...
GuruFocus
May 15, 2017
Is The Tide Now Shifting Toward International Equities?
Seeking Alpha
Mar 24, 2017
Be Careful Which EM Currency You Short
Seeking Alpha
Mar 13, 2017
Why U.S. Investors Should Invest Abroad Now
Seeking Alpha
Feb 09, 2017
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
Brokerage Center
Compare All Online Brokerages
Benzinga is a fast-growing, dynamic and innovative financial media outlet that empowers investors with high-quality, unique content.
Popular Channels
Analyst Ratings
Be Your Own Boss
ETFs
Economics
Forex
Hot
News
Options
Press Releases
Start-ups
Tech
Tools & Features
Affiliate Program
PreMarket Prep
Feeds
News Widget
Real Time Feed
Sitemap
Submit News Tips
About Benzinga
About Us
Licensing and APIs
Apps (iOS and Android)
Fintech Awards
Blog
Syndication
In the News
Careers
Service Status
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Benzinga Partners
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING)
© Copyright Benzinga
Benzinga - Feed Your Mind
try pro
News
Markets
Ratings
Ideas
Tech
Small-Cap
Personal Finance
Premium Products