iShares MSCI Italy Index Fund ETF
EWI
:AMEX
Sector:
Industry:
32.56
0 (0%)
Data as of Mar 13, 2018
Prev. Close
32.56
Price Open
32.53
Volume
633,920
Day's Range
32.49 - 32.65
52 Wk Range
-
50 Day Moving Avg.
32.2
PE Ratio
0
Shares Outstanding
Market Cap
Italy ETF Contends With Election Results, Dour Social Climate
ETF Professor
Tue, 06 Mar 2018 10:19:31 -0400
Another Political Test For This Italy ETF
ETF Professor
Tue, 27 Feb 2018 11:14:43 -0400
High-Performing Italy ETF Looks For An Encore In 2018
ETF Professor
Wed, 03 Jan 2018 10:44:47 -0400
Watching Italy ETF As Italian Pres Has Called For New National Elections, Expected To Be Held Between 45-70 Days, During Early March
Paul Quintaro
Thu, 28 Dec 2017 13:22:40 -0400
UPDATE: M5.4 Earthquake Strikes 111 KM NE of Rome, Italy
Charles Gross
Wed, 18 Jan 2017 05:34:21 -0400
Reports of Earthquake Felt in Rome, Italy
Charles Gross
Wed, 18 Jan 2017 05:30:38 -0400
Italy Ready To Declare Emergency Decree On Banks If Necessary
Paul Quintaro
Fri, 09 Dec 2016 13:45:56 -0400
Monte dei Paschi Shares Fall 6.5% After ECB Rejects Request by Bank for More Time to Raise Capital -Reuters
Charles Gross
Fri, 09 Dec 2016 09:20:08 -0400
iShares MSCI Italy Index ETF Continue Higher Wednesday, Up 1.9%; ETF Up 11% Since Nov. 28-Low; Telecom Italia Shares Moving Higher with Region, Up 6% Today, Up 9% This Week
Paul Quintaro
Wed, 07 Dec 2016 13:13:12 -0400
No Surprise: Banks Remain A Problem For The Italy ETF
ETF Professor
Wed, 07 Dec 2016 08:14:30 -0400
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Stiglitz, Chertoff and Pachauri Open Affordable World Security Conference
Benzinga Staff
Mar 27, 2012
Shares of EWI Down 14.0% Since Downtrend Call on Shares
Chip Brian
Aug 01, 2011
iShares MSCI Italy Index Fund Has Returned 9.9% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (EWI)
Chip Brian
Jul 25, 2011
Shares of EWI Down 17.0% Since Downtrend Call on Shares
Chip Brian
Jul 18, 2011
International Experts Commend Progress of Research & Development in Singapore's Water Industry
Benzinga Staff
Jul 11, 2011
International Experts Commend Progress of Research & Development in Singapore's Water Industry
Comtex News
Jul 11, 2011
Volume Spike Detected in Shares of iShares MSCI Italy Index Fund as They Move Lower on 1.4x Above-Average Volume (EWI)
Chip Brian
Jul 08, 2011
Siemens successfully concluded R&D project on low-energy seawater desalination: technology ready for full-scale testing
webmaster
Jul 04, 2011
Siemens Successfully Concludes R&D Project on Low-energy Seawater Desalination: Technology Ready for Full-scale Testing
Comtex News
Jul 04, 2011
Siemens Successfully Concludes R&D Project on Low-energy Seawater Desalination: Technology Ready for Full-scale Testing
ACN Newswire
Jul 04, 2011
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Lacalle: This Is The Biggest Market Risk Right Now
Seeking Alpha
9 hours ago
Italian Economy Versus Latest Political Turmoil
Seeking Alpha
1 day ago
Tariffs Are Here: What's Next?
Seeking Alpha
2 days ago
Adding Italy To The Short Side
Seeking Alpha
3 days ago
This Market Has Nothing To Fear But Fear Itself
Seeking Alpha
4 days ago
Mama Mia! Italian Elections Continue The Anti-Establishment Trend
Seeking Alpha
4 days ago
Italy - Missing The Point
Seeking Alpha
5 days ago
Breakingviews: Eurozone Reform Faces Green And Red Lights
Seeking Alpha
6 days ago
Italian Election Results: Populist Undercurrents
Seeking Alpha
6 days ago
The Economics Of Populism: Why It Matters For Growth And Markets
Seeking Alpha
6 days ago
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
