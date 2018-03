Read More

Emmis Communications Corp is a diversified media company principally focused on radio broadcasting. The company owns and operates radio and magazine entities in large and medium-sized markets throughout the United States. Emmis owns approximately 16 FM and 3 AM radio stations in New York, Los Angeles, St. Louis, Austin and Indianapolis. Its operations have aligned into three business segments: Radio, Publishing, and Corporate and Emerging Technologies. Emerging Technologies includes its TagStation, NextRadio and Digonex businesses.