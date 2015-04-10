Benzinga Pro
Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
EDF
:NYSE
Sector:
Industry:
16.26
0.11 (0.68%)
Data as of Mar 13, 2018
Prev. Close
16.15
Price Open
16.23
Volume
88,540
Day's Range
16.09 - 16.36
52 Wk Range
14.5 - 17.31
50 Day Moving Avg.
15.94
PE Ratio
5.267101
Shares Outstanding
15.97M
Market Cap
259.73M
Analyst Rating
Date
Research Firm
Action
Current
Target
4/10/15
Bernstein
Downgrades
Market Perform
Headlines
Press Releases
Bernstein Downgrades Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Common Shares of Beneficial Interest to Market Perform
Eddie Staley
Fri, 10 Apr 2015 07:05:36 -0400
Benzinga Radio: Who Will Win the Battle for Germany's Energy Gap?
P. Luke LaVanway
Mon, 06 Jun 2011 12:44:43 -0400
Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
Business Wire
Feb 22, 2018
Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
Business Wire
Jan 25, 2018
Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Declares Monthly Distributions of $0.18 Per Share
Business Wire
Jan 24, 2018
Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
Business Wire
Dec 28, 2017
Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
Business Wire
Nov 30, 2017
Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
Business Wire
Oct 26, 2017
Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Declares Monthly Distributions of $0.18 Per Share
Business Wire
Oct 18, 2017
Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
Business Wire
Sep 28, 2017
Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
Business Wire
Aug 31, 2017
Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
Business Wire
Jul 27, 2017
Partner Headlines
Debt, Debt And More Debt
Seeking Alpha
15 hours ago
Your Monthly Paid Dividends From All Cap U.S. Equities And Funds For March
Seeking Alpha
4 days ago
The Chemist's CEF Report - February 2018: Rate Worries Stifle Fixed Income CEFs
Seeking Alpha
Mar 05, 2018
February: Contrarian Closed-End Funds Opportunities Abound
Seeking Alpha
Mar 04, 2018
Investors hunt for yield leads them to the riskiest emerging markets
Seeking Alpha
Feb 28, 2018
EMD: A Survivor - Past, Present, Future
Seeking Alpha
Feb 28, 2018
Commodities Rally An Uneven Tailwind For Emerging Markets Debt
Seeking Alpha
Feb 23, 2018
Top 10 SML Monthly Pay Dividend Equities Yield 10.7-17.7% As Top 10 Funds Yield 10.8-24.0% For February
Seeking Alpha
Feb 23, 2018
Is There A Multilateralism That The U.S. Could Like?
Seeking Alpha
Feb 21, 2018
Weekly CEF Roundup: CEFs Fall With The Market, Senior Loan CEFs Finally Catching A Bid?
Seeking Alpha
Feb 20, 2018
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Dividends
View Dividends
Yield
13.12%
Ex-Date
Mar 16, 2018
Payment
0.18
Pay-Date
Mar 29, 2018
