Queen B For Billionaire? Will Beyoncé Join Rihanna And Taylor Swift In The Billionaire's Club In 2024?

Beyoncé's net worth surged by nearly $300 million in 2023, reaching an impressive $800 million, according to an estimate from Forbes.

In June, Beyoncé secured the 48th position on Forbes’ annual ranking of the richest self-made women in America with an estimated net worth of $540 million. The significant boost came from her 2023 earnings, primarily attributed to the lucrative Renaissance tour, which brought in an estimated $100 million in post-tax money for her growing empire.

Beyonce is on track to join two other musical and entrepreneurial superstars with more than a billion dollars in assets. Taylor Swift also had an impressive 2023, with Forbes estimating in October that she had crossed into billionaire status because of her massive Eras Tour, generating a net income of $190 million (post-taxes).

She is on the Forbes list of billionaires with a net worth of $1.1 billion, which trails Rihanna's net worth of $1.4 billion and puts her as the world's richest female musical artist. The three women are also some of the youngest billionaires on the list, as Swift, Rihanna and Beyonce are just 34, 35 and 42 years old, respectively.

Forbes noted that the remainder of the financial windfall stemmed from adjustments to their previous estimates of Beyoncé’s music catalog and art collection. The singer’s catalog is now valued at around $300 million, contributing to her overall net worth. Beyoncé also shares personal assets with her husband, Jay-Z, and holds business interests in her company, Parkwood Entertainment. Jay-Z is at 1,256th place on the Forbes Real Time Billionaires List as of Jan. 3 with a net worth of approximately $2.5 billion from his music catalog, producing credits and various brands.

The power couple’s real estate portfolio, estimated at $320 million, includes a $200 million mansion in Malibu, California, acquired in June, considered the most expensive home in the state's history. The 40,000-square-foot mansion boasts stunning views of the Pacific Ocean and is in one of the most star-studded and desirable areas in the country. The property initially was listed for $295 million, and the couple negotiated a lower price for the property.

Forbes highlighted the impact of the Renaissance world tour on Beyoncé’s net worth, citing Billboard figures indicating $579 million in revenue from the tour. Covering 39 cities across 17 countries from May to October, the tour achieved one of the highest-ever grossing records.

Another contributing factor to Beyoncé’s financial success was the release of “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé,” a project she wrote, directed and produced. Similar to Swift’s strategy, Beyoncé struck a direct deal with AMC Theaters, bypassing studio participation and ensuring a direct split of revenue. Although final box office figures are pending, the film grossed over $27 million worldwide.

